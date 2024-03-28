Mays Landing, NJ Country Club and Golf Course Sold

Mays Landing, NJ Country Club and Golf Course Sold

The sale of Mays Landing Golf & Country Club in Hamilton Township, New Jersey has reportedly gone through.

Frank Ruocco, an executive employee at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, is the new owner of the event space and sports attraction located off Cates Road in Mays Landingt, according to NJ.com.

Ruocco also counts Somers Point's Greate Bay Country Club as one of his babies.

After years of litigation in the court system about whether the golf course at Mays Landing Golf & Country Club could potentially be redeveloped, it's still somewhat unclear what Ruocco's plans to do with it.

The clubhouse known as The Fairways at Mays Landing was reportedly foreclosed on, so it will be interesting to see if or how gets brought back to life.

Frank Ruocco first pitched his interest in buying Mays Landing Golf & Country Club in 2023, but had to jump through a number of legal hurdles before his bid was accepted. The country club and golf course reportedly sold for $2.5 million, according to NJ.com.

