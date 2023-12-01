It's a labor of love and an Atlantic County holiday tradition: Yard Family Christmas Display in Absecon, and after taking a break in 2022 it's officially back and ready to welcome you and your family.

Yard is a definitely a must-visit if you're a Christmas lights lover, not only for the festive scenery, but for the family that hosts it.

Set your GPS for 4 E. Curran Drive in Absecon and you'll find yourself among one of South Jersey's most elaborate holiday lights displays, complete with Snoopy, Mickey Mouse, Yeti, and even R2-D2. Everywhere you turn, there are more lights, more color, and more attractions!

Yard Family's visionary Mikey is just about finished decorating ahead of the lights display's official welcome event on Friday, December 1st, I got some intel on some extra special festivities the Yards have planned this season.

There will be free hot chocolate and popcorn, a backyard fire pit where you can warm up, and HORSES!

This year's display will feature a 'Letters to Santa' station and a salon where you can get accessorized with tinsel hair!

Yard Family Christmas Lights Display is a FANTASTIC place to take photos for your family Christmas cards.

But, that's not all. On Friday, December 1st, there will be horses on site, and Elsa from Disney's 'Frozen' will make an appearance. You can bring the little ones out for photos with the princess!

The weekend of December 8th, Mickey Mouse will be at the house to celebrate the holidays. In the coming weeks, Santa arrives to hear Christmas wish lists!

Mikey and his family put their hearts and souls into simply trying to spread some cheer to the community this time of year. The lights are on at Yard Family Christmas Display daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting Friday, December 1st.

