You gotta believe! Someone walked into a Gloucester County, New Jersey convenience store and bought a lottery ticket and is now more than $900,000 richer!

That is LIFE CHANGING money! And this windfall wasn't even as a result of playing Powerball or Mega Millions.

This profitable ticket was for Jersey Cash 5 and matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, October 10, according to NJ Lottery, netting the ticketholder $901,672! How incredible is that?!

The October 10th Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers were: 15, 22, 32, 36, and 38, and the XTRA number was 03.

The jackpot winning ticket was reportedly sold at One Stop Shoppe in West Deptford (the one located at 931 Red Bank Ave.) next to Emma's Steaks & Pizza.

Congratulations to the winner and to One Stop Shoppe, who will receive a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery for selling the winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket.

If you're hoping to win the lottery, the next Jersey Cash 5 drawing is tonight worth an estimated $153,000. The Mega Millions is at about $48M with the next drawing happening Friday, October 13th, and the next Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Saturday, October 14th is worth approximately $20 million, according to NJ Lottery.

