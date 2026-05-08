A Vineland teen who was indicted along with his father in an Easter Sunday 2025 confrontation between two families that turned deadly will be charged as an adult, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Jacob Hannah, 18, and Eric D. Hannah, 56, are accused of being responsible for the death of Louis "Gus" Serbeck, 54, of Millville.

Jacob, who was 17 years old at the time, assaulted Serbeck's daughter the previous day in her Learner's Mill Road, Millville home, according to police

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has decided to charge Jacob Hannah as an adult in the crime.

Jacob and Eric were both indicted on charges of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and other weapons charges.

Argument Turns Deadly

Officials think that Gus Serbeck, 55, and his daughter went to the Vineland home of Eric Hannah, 54, on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in response to an assault that happened at the home the day before.

As his obituary says, Gus Serbeck was 'a very direct man, with no filter or tolerance for nonsense'.

He would do anything for the people he loved. And he deeply loved and cared for his daughters.

When Serbeck and Jacob Hannah met at the door on Sunday, an argument almost immediately turned into a fight, with Gus hitting Jacob in the face.

That's when police say Jacob pulled out a metal baseball bat and hit Serbeck with it several times. Officials also think Eric Hannah was in the house and joined in the attack on Serberk, hitting him in the back of the head with a metal flashlight.

Jacob is also accused of hitting Serbeck's daughter in the head during the fight.

Vineland Police and EMS came to the home and took Serbeck to Vineland Inspira Hospital, where he was to be flown to Cooper University Hospital, but he died on the way.

Man's Obituary Remembers 'The Life of the Party'

Louis 'Gus' Serbeck's moving obituary paints a picture of a vocal, opinionated man who was almost larger than life. His family calls him a protector, someone who 'bullied the bullies'.

Gus always stood up for the little guy, but he left such a statement, people from all around knew Gus was a man not to be messed with.

The obituary also talks about how compassionate and loving Gus Serbeck could be. Mostly, he is remembered for how much he loved his daughters.

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