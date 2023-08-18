This is the Most Popular Snack Food in New Jersey

This story is going to be different. This story is about a very personal issue. An issue that many people share but are too embarrassed to admit.

My name is Steve, and I'm a junk food junkie.

We go through life being taught that there's a whole class of foods that we should never eat. The kicker is that all these "bad" foods, all taste delicious.

We all have our go-to snacks too. Why should I feel bad if I want a frozen Charleston Chew before bed (my favorite is strawberry).



Why is it, when I go to the fair, I need to pass up those delicious funnel cakes, fried Twinkies, and cotton candy? There, I said it. I like cotton candy. By the way, a dentist of all people, invented cotton candy, so how bad can it be?

My addiction to junk food can be traced back to my early childhood. I would scoop two tablespoons of Nestle Quik, and then for good measure, another three tablespoons. I'd drink the chocolate milk, but the good stuff was waiting at the bottom of the glass. Gooey chocolate that I'd shovel in my mouth.



The online site eatthis.com did a survey to determine the most popular junk food in each state. There were good picks throughout the country.

For instance, Alabama loves their Ruffles (have you ever dunked them in milk?) Indiana is partial to Pringles (try eating one chip at a time. It's impossible!) Utah prefers one of my favorites, 3 Musketeers (I don't know what nougat is, but if they filled a vat of the stuff and needed a volunteer to dive into it, I'm your man!)



That brings us to New Jersey's favorite snack food. One snack food is the choice in 4 other states besides New Jersey. Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey love their Oreo cookies.



Who can argue? They come in many different flavors, you can get them with double stuff, triple stuff, and ultimate stuff. In fact, they even have Oreo thins that only have a little stuff. Also, they're fun to eat. You twist the cookies to expose the stuff, or just dunk them in milk and let them melt in your mouth.

My name is Steve, and I'm a Junk food junkie.

The Most Popular Junk Food in America, New Data Shows — Eat This Not That

Commonly Seen Logos in NJ with Hidden Messages