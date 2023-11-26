These Men Are Wanted by New Jersey Authorities

Doesn't it seem like there are a lot of prisoners who escape from the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections? Below is information about four subjects that are wanted by New Jersey authorities. Three of them are escapees. All should be considered dangerous. If you have information about the whereabouts of these subjects, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

You should never try to approach these individuals.

Wanted by NJ Police Lamont Harris New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Name: Lamont Harris

Sex: Male Birthdate: December 17, 1998

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 6' 0" Weight: 270

Escaped from: KT-NSA

Doing Time For:

1 count of :

2C:29-2B*2 Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk /2

1 count of :

2C:39-5B*2 Weapons/Unlawful Possession:Handguns /2

Wanted By NJ Police George Kavouris Ocean County Sheriff's Office loading...

Name: George Kavouris

Sex: Male Birthdate: January 15, 1975

Hair: Eyes:

Height: 5'8" Weight: 175

Wanted for: Theft by deception 2nd degree.

Wanted by NJ Police Anthony K. Rhymes New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Name: Anthony K. Rhymes

Sex: Male Birthdate: January 1, 1991

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'8" Weight: 185

ESCAPED from: TULLY

Doing Time For:

1 count of :

2C:15-1 Robbery /2

1 count of :

2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

1 count of :

2C:39-5B*2 Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /2

1 count of :

2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

Wanted by NJ Police Jessey R. Slater New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Name: Jessey R. Slater

Sex: Male Birthdate: April 18, 1991

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'2" Weight: 160

ESCAPED from: GYCF

Doing Time For:

1 count of :

2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3

1 count of :

2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute, Dispense /3

1 count of :

2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute, Dispense /3

1 count of :

2C:20-3A*4 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /4

Remember, you should never approach the individuals listed above. If you have information about the whereabouts of these subjects, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

