These Men Are Wanted by New Jersey Authorities

These Men Are Wanted by New Jersey Authorities

NJ Department of Corrections

Doesn't it seem like there are a lot of prisoners who escape from the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections?  Below is information about four subjects that are wanted by New Jersey authorities.  Three of them are escapees.  All should be considered dangerous.  If you have information about the whereabouts of these subjects, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

You should never try to approach these individuals.

Lamont Harris     New Jersey Department of Corrections
loading...

Name:     Lamont Harris 

Sex:  Male          Birthdate:  December 17, 1998

Hair:   Black        Eyes:  Brown

Height:  6' 0"       Weight:  270

Escaped from:  KT-NSA

Doing Time For:

1 count of :
2C:29-2B*2 Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk /2

1 count of :
2C:39-5B*2 Weapons/Unlawful Possession:Handguns /2

George Kavouris Ocean County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Name:  George Kavouris

Sex:  Male           Birthdate:  January 15, 1975

Hair:                    Eyes:

Height:   5'8"       Weight:  175

 Wanted for: Theft by deception 2nd degree.

Anthony K. Rhymes New Jersey Department of Corrections
loading...

Name:  Anthony K. Rhymes

Sex:  Male           Birthdate:  January 1, 1991

Hair:  Black          Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'8"         Weight:  185

ESCAPED from: TULLY

Doing Time For:  

1 count of :
2C:15-1 Robbery /2

1 count of :
2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

1 count of :
2C:39-5B*2 Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /2

1 count of :
2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

Jessey R. Slater New Jersey Department of Corrections
loading...

Name:  Jessey R. Slater

Sex:    Male         Birthdate:  April 18, 1991

Hair:  Brown        Eyes:  Brown

Height:  6'2"         Weight:  160

ESCAPED from: GYCF

Doing Time For:

1 count of :
2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3

1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute, Dispense /3

1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute, Dispense /3

1 count of :
2C:20-3A*4 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /4

Remember, you should never approach the individuals listed above.  If you have information about the whereabouts of these subjects, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

Photos of Some of South Jersey Firefighters Most Memorable Fires

Photos of South Jersey firefighters fighting fires and coming to the rescue when called.

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Why You Should Eat Like An Italian

Want to learn how to follow the Meditteranean Diet? Follow these simple steps.

Gallery Credit: Robin Stoloff

Filed Under: New Jersey, South Jersey
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM