These Men Are Wanted by New Jersey Authorities
Doesn't it seem like there are a lot of prisoners who escape from the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections? Below is information about four subjects that are wanted by New Jersey authorities. Three of them are escapees. All should be considered dangerous. If you have information about the whereabouts of these subjects, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.
You should never try to approach these individuals.
Name: Lamont Harris
Sex: Male Birthdate: December 17, 1998
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6' 0" Weight: 270
Escaped from: KT-NSA
Doing Time For:
1 count of :
2C:29-2B*2 Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk /2
1 count of :
2C:39-5B*2 Weapons/Unlawful Possession:Handguns /2
Name: George Kavouris
Sex: Male Birthdate: January 15, 1975
Hair: Eyes:
Height: 5'8" Weight: 175
Wanted for: Theft by deception 2nd degree.
Name: Anthony K. Rhymes
Sex: Male Birthdate: January 1, 1991
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'8" Weight: 185
ESCAPED from: TULLY
Doing Time For:
1 count of :
2C:15-1 Robbery /2
1 count of :
2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1
1 count of :
2C:39-5B*2 Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /2
1 count of :
2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1
Name: Jessey R. Slater
Sex: Male Birthdate: April 18, 1991
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'2" Weight: 160
ESCAPED from: GYCF
Doing Time For:
1 count of :
2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3
1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute, Dispense /3
1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture,Distribute, Dispense /3
1 count of :
2C:20-3A*4 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /4
Remember, you should never approach the individuals listed above. If you have information about the whereabouts of these subjects, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
