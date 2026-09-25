A story breaking in the news this week caught my attention. A woman living in Atlantic City married a man from Absecon.

A South Jersey Love Story?

It could have been a beautiful love story. She moved to America from Romania, and the two met and fell in love.

They would have the rest of their lives together. It was decided he would move into her place in Atlantic City after the wedding, and they would start their life together.

They were already looking forward to starting a family. She would get a little misty when she thought about little ones soon entering their world.

This was like a Hollywood love story. America is a magical place where all of her dreams were coming true.

Except the whole thing was completely made up.

Couple Enters Sham Marriage to Gain U.S. Residence

What really happened between Antonia-Beatrice Mircea, 33, of Atlantic City and Victor Purilla from Absecon was much less magical, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey.

They say it was all a sham.

The Romanian national admitted to conspiring with an American to enter into a sham marriage so that she could obtain U.S. citizenship, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced.

Antonia-Beatrice Mircea, 33, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in federal court in Camden.

According to statements made in court, Mircea entered into a sham marriage with Victor Purilla for the purpose of obtaining permanent residence in the United States.

On forms submitted to Immigration Services, Mircea falsely stated that she lived with Purilla in Atlantic City when, in fact, he never lived with Mircea and maintained his own residence in Absecon.

A judge has scheduled sentencing for January 25, 2027.

The charge of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud has a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of three years of supervised release.

The Sham Wedding Industry is Big Business

Stories of fake weddings and sham marriages for immigration benefits highlight a high-stakes, underground industry.

While I don't know the exact backstory of the South Jersey case, a search found dozens of stories of weddings of convenience and residency benefits in exchange for money.

In one story, a crime ring would charge foreign nationals $100,000 to put them on the green card path and recruit and pay an American citizen $30,000 to act as the spouse.

The sham wedding fraudsters hired an officiant, staged an elaborate fake wedding in a local restaurant—complete with a traditional wedding dress and a tux for the groom—and took staged photographs to submit to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The couple signed a strict "prenuptial clause" agreeing to live entirely separate lives.

However, because they only met for the first time just hours before getting their marriage license, they struggled to pass detailed, separate interviews conducted by federal agents, and they ended up getting busted.

Not exactly a love story.

It never fails to amaze me how creative people can be when they are trying to play the system.

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