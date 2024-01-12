Popular Northfield Italian Restaurant Closes Permanently

This news makes me sad. A popular Northfield restaurant that I finally got around to trying not long ago has closed.

Valentina's Trattoria Italiano Closes

Valentina's Trattoria, the quaint Italian BYOB tucked in between Kensington Furniture, AtlantiCare, and Bootlegger's Liquors on Tilton Road in Northfield's Kensington Square has closed permanently.

I first heard of the restaurant's closing over the weekend on a Facebook thread and a check of Valentina's online information confirmed that the eatery has indeed closed permanently.

Valentina's Built a Loyal Following

The restaurant' described itself as 'comfort food the Italian way', with a chef who had moved to South Jersey from Italy 20 years ago. Rosaria Conti, who owned Valentina’s with Paula Giordano met while working at Atlantic City's Girasole and set out on their own at Valentina's in 2015.

Valentina's Food Favorites

Friends who had tried Valentina's had good things to say about the wood-oven pizza, homemade pasta, meatballs with ricotta, burrata salad with prosciutto and tomatoes, homemade tagliolini with shrimp and pumpkin, and the braciole with gnocchi.

Sadly, I only tried Valentina's once -- just recently-- at the suggestion of my friends Bill and Julie, and we had a wonderful meal that I remember for the delicious salad and veal scaloppine. I was looking forward to returning.

What's Next for Valentina's Trattoria Italiano?

My attempts to contact the owners have been unsuccessful, so, I really can't tell you. There are rumors about another future location for the restaurant, but, at this point, they are only rumors.

All I can confirm at the moment is the sad news that we have lost a local restaurant with a friendly vibe and some really good food.

