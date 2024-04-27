One by one, fugitives featured on our pages have been brought to justice.

These are individuals who are accused of crimes in New Jersey and have been on the run.

The charges range from narcotics to assault, rape, and sex crimes against children, and even murder. These are people who are a danger to our community.

We've been asked why we've featured subjects who have been on the run for years.

People want to know if it's too late to find these individuals.

Based on some of the recent arrests, it's clear that when these pictures are posted, people come forward with valuable information.

Regardless of how long they've been running, people come forward with information that leads to arrests.

It's important to keep a few things in mind.

This isn't a TV show. These are real people who are accused of committing crimes. You should NEVER approach any of these individuals.

Taking the law into your own hands can be dangerous and can land YOU in legal trouble.

If you have information about any of these subjects, call 9-1-1 or your local police. All information is kept confidential.

All individuals should be considered innocent until they are convicted in a court of law.

Dangerous Felons on the Loose in NJ Some of the Most Wanted Fugitives in NJ Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media