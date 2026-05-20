This Friday, May 22nd, from 11 am to 11 pm, there is the grand opening of the new casual eatery on Margate's Amherst Avenue.

Dock Dogs, next to the Scott's Dock, the family-owned Margate Marina on the bay at 9211 Amherst Avenue, has been there since 1959. Dock Dogs is absolutely on point to promote their business as "hot dogs with a view."

Timothy Nedzwecky and Hillary Bor, a couple with experience in the restaurant business and building brands, will be serving up the dogs and dishing out community spirit.

According to its website, Hillary ran the longtime favorite BYOB Pumpkin on South Street in Philadelphia for 20 years, and Tim was a brand builder with a background in digital content.

The two jumped at the chance to create a cool hot dog stand in the space next to Scott's Dock.

What is a Dock Dog?

Let's talk about the food.

Dock Dogs will serve Hebrew National beef hot dogs on Martin’s split-top potato rolls with kettle chips, a pickle, and coleslaw.

They are also offering a local favorite topping called Lenny’s original pepper hash, and plant-based vegan "Impossible Dogs" for those inclined to eat that kind of thing.

The hot dog menu includes the "Simple Sailor", with the basic mustard, ketchup, and relish.

The First Cast is wrapped in an egg with melted cheese, with spicy garlic sriracha ketchup.

Robin’s Reuben: A hot dog with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing

The Sinker sounds tasty. A hot dog with beef chili, melted shredded cheese and chopped onions.

The Keeper: A lump crab cake formed into a hot dog shape with lettuce, Old Bay seasoning, lemon remoulade and chives.

Dock Dogs plans to have live music throughout the summer and an opening day celebration this Friday. Welcome to Margate!

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis