Gloria "Jingles" Loflin, the woman who lost her home this week in a devastating fire, is well known to locals for her work as a clown.

Loflin has been left with nothing after Monday's fire at her house in Mays Landing.

Fire Leaves Clown Homeless

At about 12:31 pm Monday, August 4, Township of Hamilton Police received a 911 call about a fire in the 200 block of Burning Tree Court.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Loflin's home is in The Fairways, a residential development surrounding Mays Landing Golf and Country Club.

The fire had spread through most of the home by the time first responders arrived, police said. Members of multiple Atlantic County fire companies worked to put out the blaze. Lofin wasn't inside the home at the time of the fire. She spoke with CBS News Philadelphia that day and said she was physically OK, but had lost everything. GoFundMe Established to Help Popular Local Clown

A GoFundMe, set up for Loflin by Kelly Forrester, talks about the woman's long career of making people happy as a clown.

Anyone who’s lived in the EHT/Mays Landing area with 30-something-year-old kids has probably met or seen Jingles. She’s performed at parties, Young’s Skating Rink, and so much more. Gloria “Jingles” Loflin lost everything she owns in a devastating fire on Monday, August 4th. Her life of the last twenty-plus years was gone in minutes. Jingles would give anyone in need the shirt off her back, even today when she has nothing, she’d still willingly give.

Loflin is staying with family at the moment, but she will need substantial help to replace her belongings and rebuild her home.

As of Saturday, the GoFundMe had received a little over $1000 of its $8000 goal.

15 of South Jersey's Most Beautiful Churches Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis