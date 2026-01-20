Another retail chain is in financial trouble and is reportedly planning to close all of its stores, including a location at the Quarter at The Tropicana in Atlantic City.

Francesca’s, a women’s boutique clothing chain with over 450 stores in 45 states and 18 locations in New Jersey, will soon close for good, the company confirmed to Women’s Wear Daily.

A customer service representative for the store told the publication: “We are liquidating our inventory and closing soon.”

Franchesca Stores Are Liquidating

The closing announcement of this once poular mall staple came up quickly. Over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, shoppers found liquidation sales already underway at Francesca’s locations nationwide.

Francesca’s website is advertising a “last chance, online only” warehouse sale with clearance items retailing for $15 or less. In addition to holiday dresses and jumpsuits, the sale includes sweaters, tops, jewelry, and more.

The company had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, according to PacerMonitor.

Franchesca's has not filed for Chapter 11 or Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Multiple media reports indicate that the chain is expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as Tuesday, January 20, when federal courts reopen after the holiday weekend.

Another Mall Favorite Falls on Hard Times

Following bankruptcies by women's clothing stores Forever 21 and Claire's, Franchesca's abrupt closure and liquidation were due to unpaid vendors, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

One of Francesca’s vendors said that the liquidation is believed to include ‘inventory that has not been paid for.'”

The vendor also alleged that the firm is owed $250 million in unpaid invoices, telling the outlet that “there has been no correspondence whatsoever from corporate to any of the vendors,” WWD reported.

