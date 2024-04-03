Take a Look At the Most Expensive House for Sale in NJ
Talk to anyone looking for a place to live in New Jersey, and undoubtedly, you'll hear people complain about the cost of homes.
Those looking to rent a place, lament the high cost of rentals in New Jersey, and those looking to buy a home, will tell you that prices are sky-high, and interest rates are through the roof.
According to a report at redfin.com, home prices in New Jersey were up just over 14% in February of this year over last year.
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive home on the market might look like?
It's gorgeous.
Located in Avalon, this newly constructed property is listed at $24,999,000. If you can afford it, you're going to love it.
This beachfront property is beautiful inside and out.
It has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an in-ground pool, an outdoor shower, a patio, a deck and porch, a gas fireplace, and a two-car garage.
This single-family Malibu-style home is stunning. There's lots of open space and windows with an outrageous view of the beach.
Did I mention the third-floor deck? Can you imagine sitting up there and watching the sunset? Perhaps even the sunrise?
What a beautiful home.
You might be wondering if you could afford the payments.
According to Zillow, if you make the standard downpayment, and you have the credit, you'd be looking at a monthly payment of $162,421.
