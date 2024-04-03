Talk to anyone looking for a place to live in New Jersey, and undoubtedly, you'll hear people complain about the cost of homes.

Those looking to rent a place, lament the high cost of rentals in New Jersey, and those looking to buy a home, will tell you that prices are sky-high, and interest rates are through the roof.

According to a report at redfin.com, home prices in New Jersey were up just over 14% in February of this year over last year.

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive home on the market might look like?

It's gorgeous.

Listed by: John "Jack" Vizzard BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HS FOX & ROACH

John "Jack" Vizzard

(Artist Rendering)

Located in Avalon, this newly constructed property is listed at $24,999,000. If you can afford it, you're going to love it.

This beachfront property is beautiful inside and out.

It has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an in-ground pool, an outdoor shower, a patio, a deck and porch, a gas fireplace, and a two-car garage.

John "jack" Vizzard 609-602-3296, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HS FOX & ROACH John "Jack" Vizzard

(Artist Rendering)

This single-family Malibu-style home is stunning. There's lots of open space and windows with an outrageous view of the beach.

Did I mention the third-floor deck? Can you imagine sitting up there and watching the sunset? Perhaps even the sunrise?

John "Jack" Vizzard BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HS FOX & ROACH John "Jack" Vizzard

(Artist Rendering)

What a beautiful home.

You might be wondering if you could afford the payments.

According to Zillow, if you make the standard downpayment, and you have the credit, you'd be looking at a monthly payment of $162,421.

