Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup Keeps Growing

The 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest on Wildwood Beach is shaping up to be one of the best-ever concert events.

The fest, scheduled for June 20 - 23 on Wildwood Beach continues to grow its lineup.

More acts have been added to the list of performers.

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Keith Urban will headline Barefoot

We already know about the headliners: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Old Dominion.

Throw in some great country hitmakers like Jake Owen, Bailey Zimmerman, and Rodney Atkins.

How about wildcards like The Beach Boys -YES! THE BEACH BOYS, and Brett Michaels?

Then there are the rising country stars like Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters, and Niko Moon.

Also on the bill are Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and Avery Anna.

New artists have just been added to the Barefoot Country Music Fest

More additions are coming to add to the performers list.

Throw in these new additions: The War & Treaty, Mackenzie Porter, Kylie Morgan, and Davisson Brothers Band.

If you didn't know The War & Treaty, you're going to love them! The husband and wife duo recently released their debut album, and it's been very well received.

Mackenzie Porter is the rising country singer who was featured in the duet with Dustin Lynch, "Thinkin' `Bout You." You'll soon be hearing a lot more from this native of Canada.

Kylie Morgan is an Oklahoma native who's been on tour with Old Dominion.

The Davisson Brothers have already made a couple of appearances on the Barefoot stages in years past.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is shaping up to be a great event on the Wildwood Beach this June!

