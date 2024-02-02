I've said it once, I'll say it a million times: my pets are like my children. The thought of anything bad ever happening to either my dogs is enough to keep me up at night.

Call me one of those crazy dog owners if you want to, I'll wear that label proudly. My dogs are family to me. I'd be devastated to find out either one of them was mistreated in some way.

As we all know, not everybody feels compassion towards animals. It's absolutely mind boggling that anyone could think of inflicting harm on an animal that's only capable of love. No dog is born aggressive or defensive. If behaviors reflect that, then you must realize that's a result of their environment; a devastating thought in and of itself.

That's why my jaw dropped in horror, disgust, and pity for a dog that was recently brought into the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland.

Her name is Lamb. The folks at the shelter have figured out she's somewhere around 10-years-old. This poor girl was brought in starving, almost all skin and bones.

Apparently, she's suffered from severe neglect for quite a while. She's got issues with her teeth as well as a slew of other medical issues that have only begun to be treated as of this week.

Luckily, she's in the best place she can be right now to receive the proper medical treatment. The folks at the shelter are making sure she's comfortable. They have her set up in the administration office where she can enjoy some snoozes and adjust to the environment.

She won't stay in the shelter; she's too weak. She'll be moved into a foster home, but her health is an uphill battle for now.

If you'd like to donate to Lamb's medical care, you can find out all the information HERE.

