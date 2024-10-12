If you grew up coming to Wildwood and riding all the rides on the boardwalk, then you know it's a common theme to watch rides come and go.

The question is where do they get wind up after being removed from the boardwalk? Our friends at the Wildwood Video Archive took it upon themselves to track down the whereabouts of one ride a few years ago that was pretty popular among the collection on Morey's Piers.

This ride had ERAS, okay?

The ride itself looks like something from outer space. It doesn't take much to realize it looks like a flying saucer that would hold a bunch of aliens coming to take over the world. I guess it's pretty appropriate then that I'm referring to the old Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, and Star Trek ride that once called Wildwood home. Like I previously mentioned, the ride had quite a few eras while it was running. It switched up its theme multiple times, but always stuck with the same underlying genre: Sci-Fi and outer space.

Wildwood Video Archive explains that the ride was actually a prefabbed home from the 60s called a Futuro home. Have you ever heard of those? It was supposed to symbolize the future and what life would be like now. I guess the Finnish designer who conceptualized the idea never got to see that reality come to fruition.

What's left of the ride can be found in Greenwich, NJ, right along the bay. It has basically been reduced to a piece of dilapidated material now, but its shape and windows are still in tact. Pretty cool, huh?

