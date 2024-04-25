More Yard Sales than Ever in New Jersey, Happy Yard Saling

I am so excited about yard sales this year and I have no reason why. Does there need to be a reason - no?

Yard Sales are something I so enjoy, and the bigger the better. Meaning if there's a town-wide, I'm in that town all day. Park the car and stroll up and down the streets, hoping to find that one good thing.

My husband and I love it so much, our kids love it, we even bring friends with us if they want to come and make it a whole day adventure.

Get our free mobile app

Starting this month is when we'll see a lot of yard sales popping up in Ocean County and Monmouth County.

Where's the best place to look for yard sales in New Jersey?

It's garagesalefinder.com. I find this site to be perfect if you're looking for a specific town. Put in a zip code or town and it will let you know if there are any yard sales near you.

Barnegat's town-wide yard sale is this weekend. (Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th, 2024)

Stafford Township's town-wide yard sale is (Saturday, 4th and Sunday, May 5th, 2024)

Pine Beach's town-wide yard sale is (Saturday, May 18th 2024 and Sunday, May 19th, 2024)

There's something really cool about a town-wide yard sale. You're not just checking out one yard sale here or there throughout your town, they're everywhere. Park your car and walk up and down the road and hit every yard sale.

I would love to share your town-wide yard sales with every one at the Jersey Shore. Let me know when they they are by emailing me at sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in New Jersey using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker