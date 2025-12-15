What Is SNAP?

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is a government program that helps people who don’t have enough money buy food. Instead of giving cash, it loads money onto a special card you use at grocery stores, kind of like a debit card.

The whole idea is to make sure folks can afford basics like fruits, veggies, meats, and other staples so they don’t go hungry while they get back on their feet.

According to Patch, the updated guidelines cover a wider group of capable adults, and now also extend to veterans, people without stable housing, and young adults transitioning out of foster care.

Patch added "Many SNAP recipients were already required to show that they work, volunteer or attend job training at least 80 hours per month to qualify for benefits. The new law expands the work requirement to people between 18 and 64-years-old, and parents of children ages 14 through 17."

New Jersey residents who get help from the program, which used to be called food stamps, receive about $190 a month on average. They can use that money to buy most regular groceries. However, the benefits can’t be spent on alcohol, tobacco, or things that aren’t food, like pet supplies or cleaning products.

Patch added, "The Trump administration has claimed that SNAP has grown out of control, alleging that overreliance on the program and widespread fraud have forced elected officials to take action."

CLICK HERE to see if you are eligible for SNAP food benefits.

