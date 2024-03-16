Top 5 of the Best Employers in New Jersey for 2024

I'm so thankful I love my job and I'm very lucky I love it.

Mark Twain once said “Find a job you enjoy doing and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” It's the truth.

"What do you want to be when you grow up?" The best answer, I don't care what I'm doing as long as I'm happy.

Working in a supportive environment with positive personalities certainly makes getting out of bed in the morning easier.

But if you’re working in an environment where you feel used and success is overshadowed by negativity? Let’s just say we understand why you’re on the edge of tears as you hit snooze for the third time. A toxic work environment is physically and mentally draining.

Last year Casino.org ran a survey to see which states had the highest rate of job satisfaction. While conducting the survey, they asked respondents to consider multiple different things about their job, salary and number of hours in the work week, etc. After thinking about these things and their job, they were asked to rank their job on a scale of 0-5. An answer of 0-1 showed that the respondent hated their job.

Those ranking their jobs 2-3 thought their job was ok, but could be better. People giving their job a 4-5 loved clocking in every day. This poll was pretty good, great to see a lot of people loving their job. When they crunched the numbers, the average U.S. job satisfaction was 3.3.

From zippia.com, these are the best in New Jersey.

What are the top 5 best employers to work for in New Jersey?

#1 - Munich Reinurance America, Inc. - Princeton, NJ

#2 - Watson Pharma Pvt Ltd - Parsippany - Troy Hills, NJ

#3 - Ferring Pharmaceuticals - Parsippany - Troy Hills, NJ

#4 - Hoffman -LA Roche, Inc. - Branchburg, NJ

