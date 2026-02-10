Southern Ocean County has some of the best dining at the Jersey Shore, and now a new addition has been made along Route 9 in West Creek, New Jersey.

The restaurant group "Tide Table Group" has added a new restaurant, Hollow Pines. This group has several restaurants in its cluster, including Ship Bottom Shellfish, Mud City Crab House, The Black Whale, Old Causeway, Mud City Forked River, Parker's Garage, B ird & Betty's, and Ellis' Chicken and Crab Cakes.

According to their website, Hollow Pines, "The restaurant’s design mirrors its surroundings, with local wood, brick, and sweeping pine-filled views that make the space feel like it has always belonged. Inside, guests will find a welcoming mix of elevated American comfort served with the creativity we're known for and laid-back fun. We offer a 35-seat longbar and lounge and a private party space."

In addition, the Hollow Pines has something new and unique to the area, a Duckpin Bowling Alley. What is Duckpin Bowling? Well, it's a fun, slightly quirky version of bowling that uses shorter, lighter pins and smaller balls you can hold in one hand. Because the pins are harder to knock down, players get three rolls per frame instead of two.

It’s fast-paced, a bit more challenging than regular bowling, and has a strong tradition in parts of the East Coast, including New Jersey. Do I get skee ball vibes from this? Kinda reminds me of it at first glance.

Welcome to the neighborhood, to the Hollow Pines, and looking forward to great food and Duckpin Bowling.

Hollow Pines is located at 475 Main Street, West Creek, NJ, United States, 08092

