This was an intriguing subject because it takes us out of the usual New Jersey restaurant "hotspots" and takes us to some uncharted territory for some great dining.

A new article from Lovefood looked at out-of-town restaurants around the nation. "Venture beyond the buzzing urban hubs to the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns, and you'll find plenty of foodie surprises. From cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots that are well worth traveling to."

Personally, I love unique restaurants that offer a special dining experience with their food and atmosphere. It just adds to a night out when you have a unique spot.

What is New Jersey's Best Out-of-Town Restaurant

The pick from the Lovefood article is located in Union County and is a beautiful spot in Westfield, New Jersey. "Head out to Westfield, where you'll find Addams Tavern; the low wooden beams and bright murals are charming enough, but it's the food that will really make you want to stick around. The menu is full of delights such as scallops, filet mignon, baby back ribs, and lemon-butter halibut."

Addams Tavern Google Maps loading...

New Jersey's Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

The Addams Tavern, located at 115 Elm St, Westfield, NJ 07090, has a great menu, and if you have dined there, we would love to get your review of the place. I will definitely have to plan a trip to Union County and have dinner at the Addams Tavern.

