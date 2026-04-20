It's always a pleasure to talk about good food served at a good spot here in the Garden State, and that's just what we are doing here in this story.

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Italian food is loved. It’s simple, comforting, and always comes through. Pasta, pizza, bread, sauce… You really can’t mess that up. And around Jersey, it’s everywhere, from big family dinners to grabbing a quick slice on the go; it’s just part of everyday life, which is exactly why it never gets old. I love Italian, and it's always a great "dine out" cuisine.

According to Patch, "Italian food just hits, you know? It’s simple, comforting, and always comes through—pasta, pizza, bread, sauce… You really can’t mess that up. And around Jersey, it’s everywhere, from big family dinners to grabbing a quick slice on the go; it’s just part of everyday life, which is exactly why it never gets old. The outlet, named "the most iconic Italian restaurant in every state," and New Jersey's is a hole-in-the-wall tucked away at the Jersey Shore."

What Jersey Shore Favorite Lands The “Most Iconic” Title in New Jersey?

In a recent article from Patch, they selected the most "iconic" Italian restaurant here in the Garden State, and it's right here at the Jersey Shore.

The selection from Patch is an out-of-the-way spot in Atlantic County. The national publication Business Insider conducted the survey, and they chose an Atlantic City favorite, Chef Vola's.

This classic Italian restaurant (111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401) opened in 1921 and has been loved ever since.

On YELP, Pam M. had these thoughts: "This place is just spectacular, and it is a family-run restaurant, a hidden gem right off the Atlantic City boardwalk. I highly recommend it! The food is served in massive portions, and it is just outright delicious. Plus, the service there is top-notch."

Jessenia S. said, "First of all, I loved the vibe. It's tucked away off the beaten path, reservation only, and gives this underground speakeasy a sexy, intimate feeling. It feels exclusive in the best way... like you're in on a secret. Absolutely loved that. The food was incredible. And I don't say that lightly, I've been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years, so my standards are high. Every single dish that came to our table was cooked to perfection."

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz