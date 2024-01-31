9 Really Cool and Some Weird Buildings in Ocean County, NJ

Who knew? Ocean County has some really cool-looking buildings.

I love architecture and did you know we have some really cool buildings and houses in Ocean County. Not just one town all over Ocean County.

Yes, we have beautiful beaches, but some of these buildings are really cool.

The mushroom house in Forked River is just so cool. I would totally live in that house. From the tiniest house in Bayville to the Gemsmiths building in Toms River, we have some really cool buildings and houses.

Something, you might not know about me, I have an Interior Design degree and wanted to get into design and architecture. I love decorating and designing looks that are eclectic with lots of colors. So, anything that catches my eye, I'm usually fascinated by it.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

Interior Design and Architecture is nice to have some fun with, but I knew it wasn't for me. I'll never forget when I left my Interior Decorating job and said, I want to be on the radio. And, here I am. Anyway...

Are they any buildings that you pass in Ocean County that you see every day that I might have missed, that's just plain cool or weird looking?

Every time we head to Brick for Abby's orthodontist appointment we pass the cool building in Lakewood getting onto the Parkway south. I just love it, it's weird and so very cool to look at. But, the building always looks empty.

If you see a building that's weird or very cool in Ocean County, let me know, email me at sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.

Check These Out: Really Cool and a Little Weird Buildings in Ocean County