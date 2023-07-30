This New Jersey Town Is Among The Top 10 Richest In America

You may ask yourself where all the money is in New Jersey. Well, one town in particular in the Garden State is among the top 10 richest in the entire nation. Yes, the entire nation.

Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash loading...

We all know there are some pockets of the Garden State where the money is flowing a little more steadily than in other places, but there is one town that is nearly the richest town in the whole nation.

So, just how rich is this town? Let's see if you can wrap your head around this. The median home price in this town is $1.75 million, according to Veranda. And that's the average price.

Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash loading...

If you're trying to guess which town this is, here are some clues. It's in Essex County, and Anne Hathaway has called it home.

And here's the absolute giveaway. It's home to a very exclusive, very famous mall. If you don't know it by now, you might never know it. So, let's just end the anticipation and give you the answer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Short Hills, the home of The Mall at Short Hills, is the 6th richest town in the entire nation, and that is definitely where a lot of New Jersey money is hiding.

This amazing town is truly out of a storybook. But not just anyone can afford to live there. In addition to the whopping median home prices, the average household income is nearly $400,000.

By the way, Short Hills isn't the only rich town in the Garden State. Rumson just missed making the top 10. They came in at #12 with a median household income of almost $340,000.

6 Of The Richest New Jersey Celebrities

The Top 8 Richest Billionaires Living In New Jersey