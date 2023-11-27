The Day All 50 States Had Snow On The Ground – Including New Jersey

Now that we are heading straight into the winter season here in New Jersey, we all start thinking about the weather a little more, and there is no bigger weather oddity than the day every U.S. state had snow.

Even though it is really hard to believe, there was a day, not too long ago when every single state in America, including New Jersey, reported snow on the ground all at once.

Just think about that for a second. For us in the northeast, it’s a pretty common occurrence, but for many states outside our region, it’s a rather big rarity.

So to have every state record measurable snow on the ground simultaneously is an absolute oddity, but it did happen, according to Climate.gov, and it wasn’t really that long ago that this weather curiosity took place.

You only have to go back to February 12, 2010, in the weather logs to find the day when there was snow on the ground somewhere in every state, including Hawaii.

It turns out the state that everyone was waiting for to make it a “50 for 50 scenario was Florida, and on this fateful day, even the Sunshine State came through with some snow.

Some long-range predictions for the incoming winter season here in New Jersey call for a rough winter, but we’ve heard that before. As usual, we’re just going to have to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.

But, just in case, you might want to buy a new ice scraper. We never seem to have one when we need one.

