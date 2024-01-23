Ditch Your Phone New Jersey &#8211; You Could Get $10,000

Ditch Your Phone New Jersey – You Could Get $10,000

Photo by Chad Madden on Unsplash

Are you glued to your phone all day long from the second you wake up to the second you go to bed?

Checking the latest headlines, social media, email, voicemail, text messages, listening to music, online shopping and banking. I could go on and on. We use our phones constantly.

Sometimes you don't even realize how long you've been on your phone with the endless clicking, reading, listening, checking and scrolling. You can't break away. My head is spinning just thinking about it.

Is it time for a break from your smartphone?

Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash
Having constant information right in the palm of your hand, it's definitely difficult to put the phone down. Is the thought of putting your phone away for a day or even an hour too much to even consider?

Would you be able to ditch your smartphone for an entire month? Maybe you're thinking there's no way you could do that.

How about for $10,000? Let me explain.

The yogurt brand Siggi's wants you to live a "simpler life with fewer distractions." It all part of their Digital Detox Program.

If selected, you would win $10,000. You would also get a smartphone lockbox to put your phone in for the month, a one-month pre-paid flip phone and a 3 month supply of Siggi's yogurt.

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash
You have until the end of January to write a 100-500 word essay explaining why you need a digital detox in your life and how it will impact you. For more information and to apply just visit their website, Siggi's.

Winners will be announced around February 15th.

