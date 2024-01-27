What New Jersey’s Favorite Interior Design Color Says About Us

We have a pretty good sense of what looks nice in our homes here in New Jersey, and our favorite color for interior design is certainly a pretty unique one.

The top interior design paint color here in the Garden State is so unique that only 4 other states in the nation share it.

So, the experts at Living Spaces have uncovered the top interior design in each state, and yellow is the color New Jersey residents love best in this category.

The only other states in the nation with the same interior design color are Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, and Vermont.

So what do experts say loving the color yellow says about you? We did some research, and here's what we found.

It turns out the folks at Color Meanings filled in the blanks we had about people who love the color yellow, and we think it matches New Jersey pretty well.

It turns out that loving yellow means we are "good-natured, upbeat, and a breath of fresh air. While we can't vouch for the fresh air in the Garden State, the rest sounds right.

Here are some other top interior decorated color choices we love here in the Garden State.

Here are the most popular colors in New Jersey for different parts of the house.

Living Rooms - Beige

Bedrooms - White.

Kitchen Cabinets - Beige

Check out some great New Jersey homes.

