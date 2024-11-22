Stores that sell goods physically, also known as ‘brick-and-mortar stores,’ seem to be having trouble keeping their doors open.

Online shopping has become more attractive to shoppers, and many people no longer need to shop at stores.

Online shopping is efficient—people can sift through catalogs, make comparisons, and place orders from their couches in seconds.

Why go to the store when giants like Amazon and Shein have thousands of products with next-day delivery?

Maintaining a store is expensive, considering the rent, the employees, and the inventory.

A further problem is diminishing malls, except for Freehold Raceway Mall, which is thriving.

Many brick-and-mortar stores are run inside malls, which were previously full of teenagers, families, and tourists.

Malls also face a drop in foot traffic, especially after the pandemic.

Online shopping has made things convenient for people, and they haven’t been able to return to malls like old, affecting stores relying on foot traffic.

Physical shops also need to understand the new generation of shoppers, who are concerned about factors such as environmental conservation, diversity, and ethical sourcing.

Traditional department stores and fast-fashion franchises, in high demand, may now be perceived as irrelevant or out of touch with these issues.

Others are refreshing their business models by attracting clients through new ideas, such as adding coffee shop franchises or hosting in-store events.

Despite such attempts, several brick-and-mortar outlets have been shutting down certain branches or cutting back on their operation as they find it challenging to compete with e-commerce.

Given the current trends, increasing stores could be non-existent in 2025.

