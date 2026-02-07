This is New Jersey, great sandwich spots are everywhere, and soon, they'll be one more to add to the list.

For those upset when this sandwich shop closed, there's good news: it's coming back with several new locations!

The fast casual restaurant chain is known for its toasty sandwiches, soups, salads, and more.

Founded in 1977, the Chicago-based sandwich shop closed its Paramus and Jersey City locations, but is expected to open 15 locations in the Garden State over the next 8 years, according to NJBIZ.

Potbelly Sandwich Works Is Making A Tasty Comeback In New Jersey

I've never been to Potbelly Sandwich Works, but I've been reading a lot of positive reviews online. With locations in several states, it's ranked among the best sandwich shops in the country, and here are just some of the reviews:

Potbelly Sandwich Works Is Coming Back, And Fans Couldn't Be Happier

"Great spot!"

"Super filling and affordable!"

"This place is nice for a quick sandwich stop during lunch."

"The bread was so fresh, and perfectly toasted; the meat, which contained salami and roast beef, a little mayo and lettuce, blew my palate away."

According to the article, the shops will be located in Bergen, Passaic, Essex, and Sussex counties, but I'm hoping they'll continue to expand to the Jersey Shore and into South Jersey!

