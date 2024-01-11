This New Jersey Celebrity Starred In One Of the Top Sports Movies Of All Time

Many New Jersey stars appeared in some great sports movies, but only one was featured in a sports movie that is considered one of the five best, and it might not be who you think.

I think the best way to handle this is to spend a few minutes talking about some amazing performances from New Jersey stars that were in sports movies that didn't make the top 5 list published by Vulture.

The first movie that came to my mind was Jerry Maguire, one of the most memorable sports movies of a generation, which of course featured New Jersey's own Tom Cruise.

That movie isn't even top 50 on this list, but Cruise's The Color Of Money was on the list at #30.

Another amazing sports movie that starred a New Jersey celebrity is one of the most beloved baseball films of all time.

We're talking about the incredible Field of Dreams, which starred the Garden State's own Ray Liotta.

This movie, however, did not make the top 5 on this list either, but it did come in at a very impressive # 13.

So, which sports movie starring a New Jersey celebrity cracked the top 5 on this list? It was the amazing Bull Durham.

The movie landed at #4 on the list, just behind Rocky. And the New Jersey star in this legendary flick?

Of course, it's the outstanding Susan Sarandon, who famously played Annie Savoy in this Kevin Costner classic.

For the record, the movies that were ahead of Bull Durham on the list were (from #3 to #1) Rocky, Raging Bull, and Hoop Dreams.

