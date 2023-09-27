If You Really Love Motorcycles New Jersey Is Not The State For You

There is a certain freedom and independence when you're driving a motorcycle, but you won't get too much of that if you're in New Jersey.

If you love the wind in your hair, the open roads, and a great motorcycle to get you where you want to go, then you have picked the wrong state to live in.

Sons Of Anarchy may have been big in the Garden State, but when it comes to motorcycle ownership, New Jersey is surprisingly low on the list.

I see a good amount of motorcycles on the roadways around the Garden State, but based on the data provided by Title Max, New Jersey is close to the bottom of the list of states for the number of registered motorcycle owners.

As a matter of fact, New Jersey has the second lowest number of registered motorcycle owners per capita in the whole nation, ahead of only Texas.

The numbers are actually pretty surprising, with New Jersey having only about 1.7 registered motorcycle owners per 100,000 residents. The top motorcycle state in America, Montana, has about 4 times that number per capita.

In 2021, New Jersey had about 154,000 motorcycles on the road, which when you think about the size of our state, sounds like a lot.

Maybe they should measure motorcycles per square mile instead of per 100,000 residents. That might give us a clearer picture. And let's remember, if you love the open road, you don't really find a ton of that in the Garden State.

