The dreary winter months here in New Jersey may have you dreaming of warmer weather and vacationing at the Jersey Shore.

It will be here before you know it and it's never too early to start planning your summer vacation.

It's nice to have something to look forward to, especially with the cold and wet weather we've been having the past couple of months.

You can stay at an Airbnb and get some really good deals.

I've always been able to find a great location at a really great price, but there are some Airbnbs that will have you digging a little deeper in your pocket for a 7 night stay.

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash loading...

BestBrokers has the most expensive Airbnb in every U.S. state.

The most expensive place in New Jersey is in Middletown, Monmouth County.

The Courier Post has a full list of the 10 most expensive Airbnbs in New Jersey, according to BestBrokers.

Here's what they found:

Jersey Shore Lake House, Middletown (7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms)$8,000 per night, $10,377 including fees; $72,640 for a seven-night stay

Large Sunny Industrial Loft, Newark (2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms)$5,000 per night, $6,428 including fees; $44,998 for a seven-night stay

Beachfront Mansion, Brigantine (6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms)$4,562 per night, $5,663 including fees; $39,641 for a seven-night stay

Luxury home in Stone Harbor, Stone Harbor (7 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms)$3,929 per night, $5,152 including fees; $36,067 for a seven-night stay

Photo by Kelsey Dody on Unsplash Photo by Kelsey Dody on Unsplash loading...

Surf City Escape, Surf City (6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms)$4,000 per night, $5,143 including fees; $35,999 for a seven-night stay

Mantoloking’s Nantucket South, Mantoloking (4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms)$3,800 per night, $4,885 including fees; $34,198 for a seven-night stay

Spectacular Oceanfront house, Long Beach (7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms)$3,400 per night, $4,638 including fees; $32,463 for a seven-night stay

Brigantine Beach Retreat, Brigantine (7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms)$3,667 per night, $4,570 including fees; $31,988 for a seven-night stay

Dales Point, Mantoloking (6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms)$3,500 per night, $4,569 including fees; $31,981 for a seven-night stay

Home in Long Beach, Long Beach (6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms)$3,250 per night, $4,325 including fees; $30,278 for a seven-night stay

Photo by Andrea Davis on Unsplash Photo by Andrea Davis on Unsplash loading...

That's a lot of money, but it's way less expensive than some other states. In Colorado, one place is going for $55,729 for the week and in Nevada you can spend $39,563.

