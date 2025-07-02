It feels like every time you look up, another sit-down place is shutting its doors for good. The kind of spot where you’d go for a burger or a basket of wings without needing to dress up. These casual restaurants used to be the go-to for a quick bite with family or drinks with friends. Now? They’re getting harder to find.

Waiter checking up on his customers Antonio_Diaz loading...

Why Are Casual Chain Restaurants Closing in New Jersey?

One big reason is money. Costs for food, workers, and rent keep going up, and many of these spots just can’t keep up without raising prices. The problem is, when meals start costing the same as fine dining, people might as well treat themselves to somewhere fancier. Also, younger crowds are all about trying trendy local joints, food trucks, or just grabbing takeout to chill at home. Hanging around a booth for an hour isn’t what it used to be.

READ MORE: Tearful Owner of Jersey Shore Restaurant Announces Closure

The Impact of Online Ordering

Then there’s how easy it is to order food on your phone. Apps make it simple to try something new without even getting off the couch. Why sit under neon lights waiting for a refill when you can be on the couch watching your favorite show? The long, lazy dinner at a casual chain doesn’t always fit.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What Happened to Fuddruckers in NJ?

Speaking of places that aren’t so easy to find anymore, remember Fuddruckers? They once called themselves the home of the “world’s greatest hamburgers.” You’d order at the counter, pick up your burger, then load it up at the toppings bar with as many pickles as you wanted. It was a fun, laid-back experience that families loved. I remember going to the location on Route 37 in Toms River all the time as a kid. Like so many others, Fuddruckers hit some tough times. A bunch of locations closed over the years as fewer people came in and costs went up.

There are only two Fuddruckers left in New Jersey. You'll find them in Succasunna and Parsippany.

Somehow, these popular spots are hanging on. How many have you been to?