Another massive retail outlet, with hundreds of locations in New Jersey and New York, announced on a recent revenue call that it would be shutting down.

However, this isn't the same as the chain closures that we've seen recently.

Get our free mobile app

Retail and restaurant chains continue to struggle as consumer habits change quickly.

In terms of restaurants, diners prefer fast-casual options like Panera Bread and Chipotle rather than dining at a chain restaurant.

This has caused big names like TGI Fridays and Red Robin to close down many restaurants.

In the case of retail, it's all about how customers are purchasing items these days.

YOU'LL ALSO LIKE: America's Number One Fast Food Restaurant Isn't in NJ & NY

FTC Files Lawsuit Against Amazon Over Prime Membership Pratices Getty Images loading...

How many times does the Amazon truck visit your house?

After the pandemic, the shift to online shopping took off fast. More and more shoppers liked that they didn't have to go to stores to shop physically.

Foot traffic at once giant brands has slowed dramatically.

Conversely, visitors to "dollar stores" continue to rise.

The high cost of everyday items and groceries has many trying to save a buck wherever possible.

👇👇Keep scrolling to remember your favorite chains that are long gone.👇👇

Dollar General Fourth Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates Getty Images loading...

Dollar General recently released its 2024 4th quarter financial report, and CEO Todd Vasos announced that the chain would close as many as 96 Dollar General locations by this May. But why?

The company did what they call a "store portfolio optimization review." According to Good Housekeeping:

involved identifying stores for closure or re-bannering, based on an evaluation of individual store performance, expected future performance and operating conditions, among other factors.

READ MORE: Local Dollar Tree Stores Are Raising Prices - Here's What's Going Up

What's fascinating is that Dollar General is expanding rapidly. They expect to open over 500 stores in the U.S. this year.

There are 175 Dollar General stores in New Jersey and 555 in New York.

There's no word yet on specific locations that will be affected. Watch this space.