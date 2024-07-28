Do You Agree This Is New Jersey’s Best Scenic Lookout?

There are a lot of beautiful places in New Jersey where you just feel compelled to stop for a minute and take in the sights and sounds around you.

It's so stunning that you can try and capture where you are with a picture, but sometimes it's best to just live in the moment because you know a picture won't do it justice.

Whether you're looking out at the ocean, an open field with thousands of sunflowers around you, or overlooking the city skyline, we're surrounded by countless stunning views here in New Jersey.

Stacker.com came up with a list of the best scenic outlooks in each state using a bunch of different methods to determine the top-ranking lookout including tips and photo trends to name a few.

There's one location that I have always found to be absolutely stunning that gets my vote for the best lookout and it's located in Hunterdon County.

Traveling northbound on Route 31 in Hopewell there's a bend in the road and when you look out to the right there's a beautiful view of the rolling hills.

Stacker.com found another beautiful lookout spot in New Jersey.

New Jersey's Best Scenic Lookout

The Hudson River Waterfront Walkway. It's located on Frank Sinatra Drive in Hoboken, New Jersey, and is ranked 9.4.

Some of the best New York City views are actually seen from New Jersey. The Hudson River Waterfront Walkway covers 18.5 miles from Bayonne, New Jersey, all the way up to the George Washington Bridge.

What's your favorite scenic lookout in New Jersey?

