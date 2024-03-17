You Voted For The Best Meatballs In New Jersey

We asked New Jersey residents to name the place where they found the best meatballs in the whole state, and the results are in.

If you live in New Jersey, you know we have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to great Italian food. There are a few ways to determine if an Italian restaurant is among the best in the Garden State.

If A Restaurant's Meatballs Are Good The Rest Of The Food Probably Is Too

One way is to taste test the sauce, or the gravy, depending on your upbringing, but that's a debate for another day.

The other way is to get a taste of a restaurant's meatballs. If the meatball is good, then the rest of the menu will almost always fall into place.

Everyone has a different opinion on which New Jersey restaurant has the best meatballs, and frankly, none of the opinions are wrong.

Who Has The Best Meatballs In New Jersey?

We took a little poll by asking New Jersey residents to name their favorite meatballs, and the answers came pouring in

We pay tribute to all the great restaurants that serve the best Italian food on the planet, and that includes meatballs.

But there could only be one winner, and after tabulating your votes on several social media platforms, that title now belongs to the legendary Vic's Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach. Congratulations Vic's!

