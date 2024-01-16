Is This Ocean County Town The Diner Capital Of New Jersey?

Of course, there are a ton of amazing diners in the Garden State. After all, we are the capital of the world. But does the diner capital have its diner capital?

Photo by Dani King on Unsplash Photo by Dani King on Unsplash loading...

I know there are a ton of New Jersey towns that would love to take this title, and many are very worthy of it, but I have a town I think should get the title. Let’s see if you agree.

I’m an Ocean County guy so it should come as no surprise to you that my favorite diner town is an Ocean County town. I’d like to submit that Brick should be the diner capital town in the diner state.

Brick has three amazing diners and I want to give them all a little love.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Brick Diner. You won’t find a diner that serves up a better chicken parmigiana than you will find at Brick Diner.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Rainbow Diner. This is my favorite place to get a pizza burger. They are amazing there. and the rest of the food on the menu is awesome, too.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Corner Post Diner. This legendary diner is located on Hooper Ave and has had loyal customers for years. The menu is great and the food is outstanding.

I have nothing but respect for all the great diners in New Jersey, and all the great diner towns in the Garden State.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan