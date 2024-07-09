If you live in New Jersey, you gotta love a cannoli, right?

Just thinking about it makes me want to stop what I'm doing and head over to my local bakery.

It's one of the best sweet treats you can have for dessert and you can never go wrong bringing a tray to any party or family gathering.

If you're looking for the best places to go for a delicious cannoli, a major publication came up with the top spots in New Jersey.

Tasting Table has a list of their 12 favorites and most are located in North Jersey, but one bakery can be found in Monmouth County and one in Atlantic County.

Let's start with Monmouth County and LaRosa's Pastry Shop in Shrewsbury.

They've been in business for more than a century! If they've been in business for that long they must be the best!

Using only the finest ingredients, they take pride in putting together the most delicious cannoli.

Cannoli World can be found in Hammonton, Atlantic County. With a name like that, it's got to be good.

They have so many varieties and they even created the very first cannoli food truck.

Check out the full list from Tasting Table.

The 12 Best Spots To Grab A Cannoli In New Jersey

Do you agree with this list? Where do you go for the best cannoli in New Jersey?

