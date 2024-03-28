Choosing your baby's name can be one of the most exciting yet stressful decisions you'll ever have to make.

There's so much pressure to get it right.

Also, agreeing on the perfect name can sometimes be difficult.

So how do people decide on the perfect name?

Is there a name you've loved your entire life?

Or are you naming your baby after a family member?

Are you going for trendy, timeless or original?

So much to consider!

Well, Laura Wattenberg is the creator of Namerology.

She was recently interviewed on Today and discussed baby name trends for this year.

She says old fashioned nick-names and nature-inspired names are in for girls.

"Rarer choices like Winnie, Nellie and Sunny should be on the rise as well."

She says modern cowboy and one syllable names are in for boys.

Here's the list of 30 names getting more and more popular.

Baby name predictions for this year.

Alora

Amari

Cade

Colter

Dove

Hayes

Jett

Josie

Juniper

Kayce

Koa

Lainey

Leandro

Lionel

Lucian

Luciana

Marian

Maxine

Milan

Millie

Nellie

Poppy

Sage

Stetson

Sunny

Tate

Winnie

Wren

Wrenley

Xiomara

Take a deep breath and try not to get too overwhelmed.

If you already have children, how did you come up with your child's name?

Here's a list of names you're not allowed to use when naming your baby in New Jersey.