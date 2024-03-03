New Jersey LOVES Wawa.

There are parts of the state where you don't have to drive very far to find one, especially where I live. In my town there are close to 10. They're all over the place.

Get our free mobile app

It's by far my favorite convenience store. I get my coffee there every morning and often head back later in the day for lunch or to fill up my tank.

Wawa "Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash" Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

It really is a staple of life here in New Jersey.

Have you ever noticed how polite everyone is while entering or exiting a Wawa?

If you're a Wawa regular you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash loading...

Everyone holds the door for the next person and says "thank you" multiple times because you have to walk through two sets of doors.

You know the deal. The first set of doors will get you into the vestibule and the next set of doors gets you into the convenience store.

Even with multiple things in hand, it's rare for someone to walk in or out without looking behind them to see if someone is coming.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media loading...

I was on Reddit recently and someone asked the question, "Why doesn't Wawa use automatic doors?"

It got me thinking. Is there a Wawa in Jersey that uses automatic doors? I've never seen it, have you?

One person said, "Holding the door is part of the Wawa experience."

Someone else said, "With how busy many Wawas are, I would imagine that they would just remain open almost constantly during peak hours. That might be costly for heat/cooling."

So here's my question. Is the holding the door and "thank you" exchange all part of the "Wawa experience" or is an automatic door needed?

I do agree with the person on Reddit. I feel like it's all part of the Wawa experience. Everyone is so nice entering and exiting Wawa, I would miss that quick pleasant exchange every morning.

I'm curious what you think? Let me know in the comments below and definitely check out these Wawa vintage photos.

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis