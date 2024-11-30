Going out for breakfast in Jersey is such a fun experience.

Especially if you're going to a place like Shut Up And Eat in Toms River.

They have awesome omelets, pancakes, and a huge menu plus the wait staff all wear PJ's while waiting tables which just adds an extra layer of fun.

Recently though, we've seen one local diner grow and expand in the Garden State and it's been pretty exciting to watch.

They started off in Asbury Park in 2011, then opened a location in Red Bank in 2015, and they also have locations in Montclair and Cranford.

Sure, they're all located in the Northern part of Jersey, but still the food that this place cranks out may warrant a drive.

It's the kind of place that may be a chain, but each diner has its own unique feel, attentive staff, and of course amazing breakfast food.

Like this whipped ricotta toast, I'll take two slices, please!

And if fancy toasts aren't really your thing, then you're in luck because this place also specializes in pancakes.

Fresh-made buttermilk pancakes, with chocolate chips if you'd like.

According to APP, Toast City Diner has officially opened its 5th location in Jersey, located in the heart of Manalapan.

The new Toast City Diner features some new menu items too, which is exciting.

You'll get to enjoy a pancake flight featuring red velvet pancakes, lemon poppy seed, and carrot cake pancakes.

Located at 357 Route 9 South in Manalapan Toast City Diner is open and ready to be your next go-to breakfast spot.

By the way, if you want 24/7 breakfast, these are NJ's only diners open all day every day.