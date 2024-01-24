Soda companies are constantly changing their lineup of products in order to stay fresh, relevant, and financially sound. However, there's one soda brand being pulled from New Jersey Shelves that has soda lovers furious.

And it's a soda that has a serious cult following.

It's not an uncommon thing to have happened, a few months ago Pepsico. got rid of its iconic Sierra Mist line and replaced it with Starry.

It's virtually the same thing, just targeted at a younger audience. You can read more on that here.

Pepsico Kills Another Massive Soda Brand In The US

The big reason companies end up killing off a certain line of soda is that it frees up time and funds to fuel other products that may be more popular.

Like when Coca-Cola discontinued its Odwalla line so that it could further focus on things like Minute Made, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Coca-Cola Enegery, and AHA Sparkling Water.

Or years ago when Pepsico killed off the brand Jazz, a diet dessert-flavored drink, in order to support Pepsi Max more.

That's the same logic being used by Pepsico to pull its Mountain Dew Energy sodas, according to The Street.

"After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today,"

I'll be honest, I didn't realize Mountain needed to come in energy drink form but it was an extremely popular brand.

So if you're a big Mountain Dew Energy drinker, stock up while you still can.

