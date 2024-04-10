So let's say it's a special occasion in your home, and you decide you want to go somewhere nice to eat.

Whether it's an anniversary, a big birthday, or just cause for celebration, every now and then going out for a really nice dinner is a much-needed way to celebrate.

In Jersey, where do you go when such an occasion presents itself?

There are a ton of great places to go when you want a nice meal; for example, Aqua Blue in Toms River right before the Mathis Bridge is a really nice spot to go for a nice meal.

Or maybe you want something very classy, then you'll have to go to Chef Mikes ABG.

It's got a view to die for and the food is out of this world.

READ MORE: First Of Its Kind Brunch Spot Coming To Monmouth County, NJ

What Is The Best Place In New Jersey To Go For A Really Nice Meal?

But what's the best place in Jersey to go for some real fine dining?

24/7 Tempo set out to find the answer to this very question, and although they had a lot of great spots to choose from they did narrow it down to just one.

Faubourg, located in Montclair New Jersey is being called the best fine dining establishment in New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Canva Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Known for its French American cuisine this massive restaurant takes up two floors and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

From prime rib, to wagyu steak, to a brunch menu, a full dinner menu, and a bar menu you're sure to find something to celebrate when you visit.

SHOCKING: NJ Could Feel Tremors After Fridays Quake For Years To Come

If you're looking for really good steak spots around Jersey though, you'll want to check out these steakhouses sometime.

5 Amazing Steakhouses Every NJ Carnivore Needs To Visit According to Only In Your State , these 5 steakhouses are the best in New Jersey and really know how to cook a solid steak. Gallery Credit: Buehler