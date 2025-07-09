Money isn't something people want to talk about much; it's something we like to keep kind of private.

However, today we are talking about finances, and what it costs to live in Jersey in 2025, after a shocking new survey reveals just how expensive it is to live in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

Cost of Living for a Single Person in New Jersey

The average cost of living for a single person living in Jersey to have a comfortable lifestyle has increased by over 5 thousand dollars since 2024.

Cost of Living for a Family of Four in New Jersey

And if you're part of a family of four, the amount you need to live comfortably in Jersey has increased by over 9 thousand dollars since last year.

READ MORE: Locals React To Seaside Heights' New Curfew And Boardwalk Hours

How to Budget: The 50/30/20 Rule

Now, ideally, you're breaking your spending up using the 50/30/20 method.

That means 50 percent of your income goes to bills and necessities, 30 percent goes to discretionary spending, and your last 20 percent goes to paying down debts, building savings, or investing.

Is New Jersey the Most Expensive State?

The good news in the recent survey is that Jersey is not the most expensive state in the nation for people to live in; that accolade is saved for Hawaii.

How Much Do You Need to Earn to Live Comfortably in NJ?

According to APP, if you're a single earner in the Garden State and you want to live a comfortable lifestyle, you'll have to earn at least $108,992.

That's an incredible amount of money for just one person to try and make!

how much money do you need to live in NJ? The average income needed to live in new jersey has increased in 2025 Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

Income Needed for a Family to Live Comfortably in NJ

And if you're a family of four? Buckle up for this one.

You'll have to have a household income of $282,713 just to live a comfortable lifestyle, not a lavish one, just an average one.

Cheapest States to Live In 2025

READ MORE: With 2 Major Lottery Wins, Is This NJ's Luckiest ShopRite?

And if you're now like me and thinking, what's the most inexpensive place to live?

You'd have to move to Mississippi, where a family of four only needs to earn $186,000 a year to live comfortably.

Jersey may be expensive, but when you look at all our state has to offer residents, I think the juice is worth the squeeze. Our beaches are reason enough in my opinion.