There's nothing better than a good Italian mean in the Garden State.

Whether you're going out to one of our phenomenal Italian eateries, or trying to cook up some chicken parm at home Italian food is always a go-to in Jersey.

A few weeks ago my wife and I were at a friend's house for dinner, and they wanted to do a pasta night.

Instead of getting a box of pasta from the food store, they actually took time earlier in the day to hand-make their own pasta.

Let me tell you, it was the best pasta I'd had in weeks.

So that put me on the search for the best, freshest, home-made pasta in Jersey, and trust me it was a tough albeit delicious adventure.

Who Makes New Jersey's Freshest Hand-Made Pasta?

You're probably thinking to yourself "That's an easy question; my grandma does!"

Sorry to say, but this place might put your grandma's homemade pasta to shame.

When I started this venture, I would have thought somewhere like Joe Leone's in Point would have the best fresh-made pasta, or maybe a place like the Pasta Shop In Denville.

However, neither of those places has the best fresh, hand-made pasta in New Jersey.

According to Only In Your State, you'll have to travel to Saddle Brook and check out a small restaurant called Que Pasta.

Outside of great apps, and main courses, the real star of the show is the pasta.

Fresh and made from scratch the way pasta should be.

You can check out Que Pasta for yourself at 326 Market Street in Saddle Brook, NJ.

In the meantime, here are some of Jersey's other amazing places for pasta.