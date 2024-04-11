Jersey has no shortage of really cool places to grab a bite to eat.

Places that are more of an experience than just another place to get some good food.

Get our free mobile app

And if you want to go to what's being called one of the most unique family-friendly dining experiences in the state you'll have to go to the Jersey Shore.

Not too far off the legendary Wildwood Boardwalk, you'll be able to grab a bite at one of the coolest restaurants near the Jersey Shore.

Not only does this place have some pretty good food; from breakfast and lunch to eye-popping desserts but it's also home to a full arcade and its own mini golf course!

It's like Dave and Busters except it's a local mom-and-pop shop.

READ MORE: Monmouth County Is Getting An Amazing New Brunch Spot

What Is The Most Unique Family Friendly Restaurant In New Jersey?

According to Only In Your State, you have to check out Duffer's in Wildwood this summer.

Duffer's has been a Wildwood staple since the 70s and is well known for its hearty variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options but what people really enjoy are the ice cream options.

Even if you're just going in for some ice cream, the experience is full service and you'll have to grab a seat at this old-school parlor.

Oh yeah, the wait staff wears bow ties, it's quite the experience.

If that's not all enough Duffer's is also home to a full-blown arcade as well as its mini golf course.

Think Barnacle Bills in Ortley but on a little bit of a larger scale.

Located at 5210 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood, you'll want to start a new summer tradition this year and go for a visit.

READ MORE: Big Changes Are Coming To The Freehold Raceway Mall

While waiting for Duffers to open for the 2024 season, you should check out these spots for your ice cream fix.

31 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, you definitely want to check out these great places for ice cream this summer when you are down the shore!