If You Want a Yard With Your House, These States Cost the Most and Least

How important is a yard to you? And even your wallet, because true upkeep is a thing if you want that lush-looking landscaping. Does it make a difference where you choose to live?

Unless you're all about an urban life or grew up in a city, it's hard for most Americans to imagine not having a yard where children play, or where you sit outside, BBQ with friends, or enjoy the aesthetic.

From mowing on those summer weekends with total pride in your personal green space, hiring someone to keep it tip top, to making snowmen in the winter, a lawn matters to many.

Even those apartment highrises, townhouses, and complexes often come with green space to enjoy, where the cost is built into your rent or purchase prices.

GET OUT NOW: Get Help Fast if You Smell Cucumbers in Your Home

According to a media release from the Robert Dekansi Remax Team, the national average price per square foot for having a yard is around $25.

California is the most expensive state in the country. The price per square foot jumps to around $80. If you're into math and numbers, that's a 215% increase.

Meanwhile, WOW! If you buy a home with a lawn in Alaska, enjoy that $2.15 per square foot.

Hawaii follows California, averaging around $77, followed by New York at roughly $54 per square foot.

Washington, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oregon, New Jersey, Colorado, and Florida round out your top 10.

AVERAGE PRICE PER SQUARE FOOT IN EACH STATE

Rank State Average Yard Price per sq. ft. Compared to the National Average 1. California $80.32 215.67% 2. Hawaii $77.13 203.14% 3. New York $53.74 111.22% 4. Washington $52.42 106.02% 5. Massachusetts $48.53 90.74% 6. Maryland $48.33 89.97% 7. Oregon $42.34 66.40% 8. New Jersey $42.01 65.10% 9. Colorado $38.77 52.36% 10. Florida $38.70 52.09% 11. Rhode Island $38.65 51.89% 12. Idaho $37.11 45.84% 13. Utah $35.85 40.88% 14. Nevada $33.23 30.60% 15. Delaware $32.63 28.26% 16. Virginia $31.95 25.58% 17. Arizona $27.22 7.00% 18. North Carolina $27.20 6.90% 19. Connecticut $25.89 1.76% 20. Montana $24.76 -2.67% 21. Texas $24.28 -4.58% 22. Nebraska $20.96 -17.61% 23. Tennessee $20.35 -20.03% 24. Illinois $20.25 -20.42% 25. Pennsylvania $19.80 -22.19% 26. Indiana $19.43 -23.65% 27. Wyoming $18.82 -26.05% 28. Minnesota $18.69 -26.56% 29. Georgia $18.41 -27.66% 30. South Carolina $17.61 -30.77% 31. South Dakota $16.96 -33.34% 32. New Mexico $16.48 -35.23% 33. North Dakota $16.36 -35.68% 34. Kentucky $15.93 -37.40% 35. Louisiana $15.67 -38.43% 36. Ohio $15.02 -40.99% 37. Wisconsin $14.93 -41.33% 38. Mishigan $14.65 -42.43% 39. Iowa $13.59 -46.59% 40. Missouri $13.27 -47.84% 41. Alabama $10.59 -58.36% 42. New Hampshire $10.47 -58.85% 43. Kansas $10.46 -58.87% 44. West Virginia $10.24 -59.75% 45. Oklahoma $10.05 -60.51% 46. Arkansas $9.51 -62.64% 47. Mississippi $8.64 -66.04% 48. Vermont $6.53 -74.34% 49. Maine $5.32 -79.07% 50. Alaska $2.15 -91.55%

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman