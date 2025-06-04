Does a ‘Stop Here on Red’ Sign Mean You Can’t Turn Right on Red?

Have you ever been stuck behind a car with its right turn signal on at a red light, and that driver just sits there? And it's not like there's a sign saying 'No Right Turn on Red.'

Of course, you have, we all have. Talk about annoying. Maybe you've even tapped your horn. I totally have.

But what about when there's a sign that says 'Stop Here on Red' with that white line right there where you stop? Do you have to stop and stay put until the light turns green, or do you just stop, make sure it's all good to turn right, then continue on?

And isn't that what you do to anyone when you come to a red light where it's legal to turn right on red?

Steven Van Elk

Yes, you CAN turn right on red AFTER you've stopped at a red traffic signal with a 'Stop Here on Red' sign.

Several television websites from around the country popped up, including a television station in Florida, when I googled the question. Those signs mean you just need to stop, check the traffic, and if it's clear, then you go ahead and turn right on that red light.

Okay, great, but back to my original questions above. What's the point of that sign, since you're required to stop first before turning right on red anyway?

When this sign is posted, it usually is a little further back than where you think you would stop. Usually, this is because of a possible visual obstruction or because of a specific crosswalk in that area. After completing the stop at the designated spot, you would be allowed to make a right on red -- if the situation was safe to do so.

Oh, okay. So it's just an extra safety thing. Good to know.

