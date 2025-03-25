New York State Town OVERPOPULATED With These Animals

Animals can be beautiful to look at, but they can also be a nuisance to property owners. One particular animal has become a problem, and they need hunters.

Anyone who has ever driven around dusk or dawn knows that in New York, you have to watch for deer. It's something just about every dad says when you're walking out the door. They're known for running into the street and causing accidents.

Based on insurance claims, State Farm estimates that there are over 70,000 deer-vehicle collisions annually in New York - NYS DEC

They also cause problems by eating farmers' crops and have been known to spread diseases like Lyme Disease.

What do you do with deer when their population grows out of control?

East Aurora is dealing with this issue right now. At a town board meeting Monday night, they addressed the public's concerns about the deer and officially declared the deer population in the town a nuisance. They set forth goals to decrease the population and they include:

Promote a healthy and diverse environment

Prevent the transmission of diseases to humans

Reduce deer-related vehicle accidents

Minimize damage to farmers’ crops

Here's how hunters can help in East Aurora

The town will be moving forward with what is called the Deer Management Assistance Program through the Department of Environmental Conservation. Part of the plan includes the town issuing extra hunting permits to landowners who would like to participate in the program. The town will move forward with coordinating with local hunters who would like to participate in the program.