Top 5 Snowiest Days Ever In New York State
Some places like West Seneca and Hamburg got well over three feet of snow in a day. While that is a lot of snow, those numbers wouldn't have cracked the Top 5 snowiest days ever recorded in New York State.
Here is a quick look at the snowiest days in New York State history.
5. 42.5 inches - Apalachin, New York - December 17th, 2020
4. 45 inches - Watertown International Airport, December 10th, 1995
3. 47.5 inches - Highmarket, New York January 6th, 1988
2. 47.5 inches - East Aurora, New York November 20th, 2014
The Snowiest Day ever in New York State history happened way back in 1966.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, February 1st, 1966 turned out to be the snowiest day in New York State history. On that date, 50 inches of snow fell in Camden, New York.
While we have gotten close to those totals this week, there was no single day that would have reached the top 5.
Here is a look at some of the snow totals from this week in New York State. Some places in Western New York have gotten over 5 feet of snow this week.
